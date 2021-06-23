New food writer brings appetite to role

If you’re a regular Leader reader, you might have noticed my byline appear in these pages and online infrequently over the last several months. My name is Stefan Modrich, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to reintroduce myself to you as the new food and drink writer for The Leader, where I’ll also be covering all things cultural, from music and art to literature and everything in between in this bustling area of Houston that you all are fortunate to call home.