After trying for over 20 years to upgrade my fire truck, I finally got one, and I'm now better prepared to fight fire. You wonder why it's so important? Yesterday, I was on my way home and I stopped along the side of the road to look at what is left of a hayfield. I desperately am searching for any forage that can be salvaged. The dry year is taking its toll on grass, hay, and crops alike. On my way back to the pickup, I looked down and saw this on the road just three feet from the ditch. Yes, a cigarette. Some a-hole driving down the road threw it out the window with total disregard of what it could have done. Oh how I wish I would have been there to see it.