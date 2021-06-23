Cancel
Entertainment

Scott Tong Joins NPR And WBUR's Here & Now As Co-host

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily newsmagazine carried by nearly 500 NPR stations nationwide continues to grow its team and audience. Boston, MA (June 23, 2021) - Scott Tong will be the new co-host of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now, the live midday news program distributed on 477 NPR stations nationwide. He starts on July 12th, and will be based out of Washington D.C.

