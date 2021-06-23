Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Bookish Beats presented during Keller Library Summer Reading Program

dexterstatesman.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Keller Public Library Summer Reading Program continued at the Park Lane Gym with Bookish Beasts presented by Debbie Koening from the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge. Koening explained the difference between wild, domestic and feral animals. Koening read a book entitled "Finding Wild" to the kids in attendance and displayed a king snake. The program will continue next Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Marty the Magician in the Park Lane Gym.

www.dexterstatesman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Bookish#Park Lane#King Snake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia's far east -RIA

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky...
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy