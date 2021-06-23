Bookish Beats presented during Keller Library Summer Reading Program
The Keller Public Library Summer Reading Program continued at the Park Lane Gym with Bookish Beasts presented by Debbie Koening from the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge. Koening explained the difference between wild, domestic and feral animals. Koening read a book entitled "Finding Wild" to the kids in attendance and displayed a king snake. The program will continue next Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Marty the Magician in the Park Lane Gym.