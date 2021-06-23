Michigan lawmakers approve free state ID cards for all citizens
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents could receive a free state ID card under a bill approved in the Michigan House on Wednesday. House Bill 5007 would waive the $10 fee for obtaining a new or renewed state personal identification card. The fee already is waived for senior citizens age 65 or older, veterans, the blind, homeless, people in the family independence program and people receiving federal disability support.