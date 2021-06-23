Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan lawmakers approve free state ID cards for all citizens

By ABC12 News Staff
abc12.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents could receive a free state ID card under a bill approved in the Michigan House on Wednesday. House Bill 5007 would waive the $10 fee for obtaining a new or renewed state personal identification card. The fee already is waived for senior citizens age 65 or older, veterans, the blind, homeless, people in the family independence program and people receiving federal disability support.

www.abc12.com
View All 52 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Commerce Charter Township, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Cards#Free State#Photo Id#Wjrt#House#Republican State#The Michigan Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...