Carlsbad, NM

City of Carlsbad update: Number of visitors to Caverns grows

Current-Argus
 7 days ago

We’re very pleased to announce that Carlsbad Caverns National Park has increased the number of daily visitors allowed from 1,000 to 1,750. The Caverns has been limiting its daily visitation due to COVID-19 precautions. This, unfortunately, was causing problems. Families, eager to take the first summer vacation in two years, were driving here from other states and not getting to see our underground park, which understandably resulted in some very unhappy families. An online reservation problem resolved some issues, but created others. Recently, Carlsbad City Council passed a resolution asking for a more accommodating visitation plan. As a recent article in the Carlsbad Current Argus pointed out, the Caverns – as well as other parks and wilderness areas, bring millions of tourism dollars to our area every year.

www.currentargus.com
