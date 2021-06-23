Celine Pico Belt Bag Review
It’s been a while since I’ve done a What’s In My Bag purse review! I’m still really loving minis and one of my favorites right now is the Celine Belt Bag in the Pico size. Long time readers might remember I used to own the Mini (which wasn’t really mini) when they had only 2 sizes. I was a huge fan of the Belt Bag in the Mini when I owned it. I loved it so much I bought it in two colors! I loved them while I owned them. When Celine came out with smaller options I felt they would be much better for my height and frame but it seemed redundant to own the same bag in multiple sizes. I sold them in one of my blog sales. They’ve since discontinued the largest size and now have it available in the Mini, Micro, Nano and Pico. You can find the size information, colors and pricing on the Celine website under their Belt Bag section.thebeautylookbook.com