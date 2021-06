The future belongs to the young, goes the saying. And perhaps so, too, does the future of investing. To that end, as reported by CNBC, J.P. Morgan has struck a deal to buy OpenInvest, which would mark its third FinTech acquisition within only the past several months. Last month, the company said it bought Nutmeg, a robo-adviser that is based in the United Kingdom, to enhance its digital banking initiatives. The Nutmeg deal follows the December 2020 acquisition of 55ip, which is a firm that helps create tax-efficient investment portfolios.