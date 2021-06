When it comes to same-day delivery, Walgreens cannot be tied down. The pharmacy is available to be ordered right to customer’s doorsteps through its own desktop site and mobile app and through DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart. Now, the Illinois-based retailer is adding Uber Eats to the roster. The company announced Tuesday (June 15) that consumers can order Walgreens goods on-demand through the delivery service at 7,800 stores around the United States. Both companies have framed the partnership as a move to make the pharmacy’s wellness-centric offerings more widely accessible.