In investing, themes matter – but painting those themes with too broad a brush can prove costly. It has become conventional wisdom that the great digital shift has permeated all corners of the globe. It’s a truism that in China, generally speaking, the rise of the middle-class consumer will continue as the economy recovers from the pandemic. We assume that’s a lot of pent-up spending, borne out in at least one instance by data that show some positive growth in retail spending, though consumer activity has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.