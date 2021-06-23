White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Logs 19th save

Garcia started at third base in place of the unavailable Yoan Moncada (illness) and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay. Moncada sat out a second straight game due to a sinus infection and is not expected to play Wednesday. Garcia, who made his eighth straight start Tuesday, has filled in at third while Moncada gets over the infection. He's slashing .370/.452/.519 with seven RBI and six runs scored during this eight-game stretch as a starter. With second baseman Nick Madrigal (hamstring) done for the season and outfielders Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) out through August, a super-utility player like Garcia could get regular at-bats through the end of the season.