MLB

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Logs 19th save

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout, earning the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates. Having held opponents scoreless in 22 of his last 23 appearances, Hendriks remains one of baseball's elite closers, and receives plenty of opportunities on a winning White Sox club. His 19 saves trail only Marc Melancon (22) and Craig Kimbrel (20). And, with just three walks on the season, Hendriks has managed a fantastic 0.79 WHIP.

www.cbssports.com
Liam Hendriks
Craig Kimbrel
#Strikeout#White Sox
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sports
Baseball
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Battling sinus infection

Moncada (illness) is out again Tuesday as he deals with a sinus infection, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Moncada will miss his third game in the last four days and is day-to-day with the sinus infection. It's unclear when exactly he'll return to the lineup, but Leury Garcia is filling in at third base Tuesday and figures to do so until Moncada is back in action.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Manager Tony La Russa said Moncada (illness) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He sat out Tuesday for the third time in the past four days while managing a sinus infection, and he's expected to be unavailable again for Wednesday's series finale. Leury Garcia could receive another start at third base with Moncada likely sitting out.
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Adam Eaton receives Tuesday off

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Eaton will rest on Tuesday night after Adam Engel and Brian Goodwin were named Chicago's starting center and right fielders. According to Baseball Savant on 127 batted balls this season, Eaton has produced...
MLBFox News

White Sox's Carlos Rodon snipes at MLB over alleged hypocrisy with suspension threat

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was among those who appeared to be upset over Major League Baseball’s crackdown on the use of foreign substances when pitching. MLB said Tuesday it would ban pitchers for 10 games if they are found to have been doctoring baseballs. Pitchers will be subjected to random checks and will be responsible even if their position-player teammates are found to have a foreign substance on them.
MLBdecaturradio.com

Grandal’s 10th Inning Single Pushes White Sox Past Rays

Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the tenth inning lifted the White Sox to an 8-7 win against the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Lucas Giolito pitched six frames with seven strikeouts and three earned runs allowed. Jose Abreu smacked a two-run homer for Chicago, which owns MLB’s best record after winning eight of its last ten. The Sox visit the Astros tonight.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Earns sixth win

Keuchel (6-1) allowed four hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays. Keuchel limited the Rays to one extra-base hit and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position across his seven innings of work. He's now turned in three consecutive starts in which he's worked at least six innings while not allowing more than two earned runs. The hot stretch has brought Keuchel's ERA down to 3.78, though he's still managed only 46 strikeouts across 78.2 frames.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: On bench against southpaw

Eaton isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is starting for the Rays on Wednesday, so Eaton will take a seat for a second straight game. Jake Lamb will start in right field and bat sixth.
MLBMLB

Best in baseball? White Sox: It's too early

CHICAGO -- The White Sox are the best team in baseball. Their 8-7, 10-inning victory over the Rays on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field gave them such an honor record-wise, moving the South Siders to a season-best 18 over at 43-25, with the Rays falling to 43-26. • Box...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Return date still unclear

Kopech (hamstring) is improving but isn't yet ready to return, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Kopech threw off a mound Tuesday, but manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he still doesn't have a date for the right-hander to return to game action. While he appears to be on the right track, it's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league bullpen.
MLBMiami Herald

Astros play White Sox, look to build on Urquidy’s solid outing

Chicago White Sox (43-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.89 ERA, .83 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws off mound

Kopech tested his injured hamstring by throwing off a mound Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kopech hasn't pitched since May 26 due to a strain and awaits the next course of action. Manager Tony La Russa said the coaches will huddle with medical staff to determine the next steps: whether Kopech can get enough work in bullpen sessions and simulated games with the team or if a minor-league rehab stint is necessary.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Fills in at 3B

Garcia started at third base in place of the unavailable Yoan Moncada (illness) and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay. Moncada sat out a second straight game due to a sinus infection and is not expected to play Wednesday. Garcia, who made his eighth straight start Tuesday, has filled in at third while Moncada gets over the infection. He's slashing .370/.452/.519 with seven RBI and six runs scored during this eight-game stretch as a starter. With second baseman Nick Madrigal (hamstring) done for the season and outfielders Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) out through August, a super-utility player like Garcia could get regular at-bats through the end of the season.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Not starting Wednesday

Mercedes isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays. Mercedes has gone 0-for-8 with five strikeouts across his last two appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last four games. Yasmani Grandal will serve as the designated hitter while Zack Collins starts behind the plate.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel out of White Sox's Wednesday lineup

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. Brian Goodwin will move to center field in place of Engel and hit second. Jake Lamb will enter the lineup in right and hit sixth. Andrew Vaughn will fill out the remaining outfield spot and hit third.
MLBPosted by
KATC News

Astros Take Down White Sox 8-2 in Keuchel's Return

HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox 8-2 for their seventh straight win. Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston. Keuchel allowed six runs _ three earned _ seven hits and four walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight. The 33-year-old left-hander had been 5-0 in his prior eight starts.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Hits injured list

Eaton landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring Thursday. The transaction was made retroactive to Tuesday, so Eaton will be able to return a week from Friday, though it's not yet clear if the injury is mild enough for that to be a possibility. Reliever Zack Burdi was recalled in a corresponding move, while additional at-bats could open up in right field for Brian Goodwin and Jake Lamb.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hitless with error in return

Moncada went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 10-2 loss to the Astros. Moncada was back on the field after a sinus infection shelved him for three games. He had an errant throw on a first-inning grounder -- a potential double-play ball -- that contributed to Houston's three-run first inning.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Earns first win

Burr (1-0) struck out a batter in a perfect 10th inning, earning the win in Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Rays. The righty has yet to allow a hit, let alone a run, in 5.1 innings with the White Sox since being called up May 27, and now has a victory to show for his success through four relief appearances. A reliever may need to be sent down once Michael Kopech (hamstring) is ready to be activated, but Burr has certainly made a case to stay with the big-league club.