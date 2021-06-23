Why Not Give To Your Local Pantries for National Hydration Day?

Free Community Pantry Brennon Hightower

You’ll be amazed at how many national days there are. In fact, there’s one for every day of the year, I’m sure of. Today, June 23rd is not only National Pink Day, but it is also National Hydration Day. I’m always intrigued by national days, so this is one that I certainly wanted to research.

And, here’s what I found out.

Here is the history of National Hydration Day...

According to the National Day Calendar, in 2016, “SafeTGard Corporation founded National Hydration Day in honor of football Coach Victor Hawkins” who passed away on June 23, 2012. Prior to passing, he invented a mouthguard that released electrolytes to keep his football players hydrated during games and practices. What an amazing invention!

With that said, this day is to honor “Coach Hawkins’ contributions to athlete health, safety, and success” and to raise awareness for the hydration of athletes.

But, what about people everywhere? Everyone needs hydration (and food) as it is a daily necessity and something everyone has a right to.

With this national day in mind, I couldn’t help but to come up with a way that the day could be beneficial to all and not just athletes.

How about giving back to the community, if you can?

Free Community Pantry Brennon Hightower

Take What You Need. Leave What You Can.

So, why not give back to the community for National Hydration Day by providing drinks to local community pantries.

When I went downtown Champaign to have a look inside the Free Community Pantry, there were no beverages. There were only boxed and canned goods. Knowing this, it creates an opportunity for those who are able to give - to give shelf-stable hydration staples such as waters, teas, etc.

Dollar Tree Tea Brennon Hightower

Downtown Champaign Free Community Pantry

This particular free community pantry is located downtown Champaign. It is right across the street from the north end of Neil St. and the Washington St. parking lot.

Although my interest has been this one, there are a few others I’ve seen as well. For example, there's one on the corner of Union and Willis and one on the corner of Daniel and James. Each corner pantry is stocked with shelf-stable dry goods.

If you're in need, they are available to you. However, if you have items to donate, feel free to do that, too.

If you choose to give, don’t overthink it. Perhaps give what you would need or want to receive. In fact, a quick trip to Dollar Tree and a few dollars is all that it would take to make someone’s day by placing a few hydration items in the free pantry.

These community food pantries throughout town are not the only ones. In fact, you can visit the following link for a more complete list of resources for daily living .

Free Community Pantry Brennon Hightower

Giving Back Makes You Happier

Lastly, I want to note that giving back tends to make us happier when we are able to give and give with good intentions. As a matter of fact, a recent article entitled, Does Giving Make You Happier? Or Do Happier People Give? that I read states the following, “In a nutshell, giving to charity makes us happier; especially when we freely choose to give”. This is also true when it comes to our time.

Final Thoughts

Well, there you have it. A creative way to embrace and celebrate National Hydration Day while making a meaningful impact in our local community.

