When digital assets aren’t managed properly within organizations, productivity inevitably takes a hit. Version control easily slips from media makers into chaos and confusion when multiple people are trying to make edits, whether they be internal or client-sourced. Managing the various versions of said projects gets complicated quickly — up to date assets often disappear and outdated assets stick around. It can become time consuming to comb through your project every time it’s opened to search for missing assets and delete outdated assets. The 10-15 minutes spent making sure assets and files are up to date adds up, derailing even the most diligent workflow.