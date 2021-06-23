Cancel
Collinsville, IL

Deputy Fire Chief - City of Collinsville, IL

FireRescue1
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollinsville, Illinois (population 25,579), is a thriving and historic community positioned to be “THE” place to live, work, shop, and play. Incorporated in 1872, the City sits at the intersection of two major interstate highways and is located just ten minutes from Downtown St. Louis. Richly blending rural beauty and urban vitality, The Mission of the City of Collinsville is clear and direct, “To provide superior municipal services through an engaged workforce while partnering with the community and being responsible stewards of the public tax dollars resulting in satisfied customers.” The Fire Department accomplishes its mission through fire prevention and public fire safety education, fire suppression, rescue, hazard mitigation, and advanced life support services. The City has an energetic leadership team including the City Administrator, Fire Chief and staff with a creative vision for the future of Collinsville: this will be an exciting opportunity for the right candidate.

