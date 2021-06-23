Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Deliveroo brings back alphabet soup with only letters LGBTQQIAAP

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the anniversary of the first ever Pride event, and the season beyond, food-delivery company Deliveroo has brought back alphabet soup - with a difference. The much-loved soup has been re-imagined to include only the letters LGBTQQIAAP to celebrate and raise awareness of the broad spectrum of identities. Deliveroo’s...

www.kentlive.news
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Soup#Volunteers#Food Drink#Deliveroo Editions#Solidarity#Global Head#Diversity Inclusion#British#Lgbtq#The Lgbtq Alphabet Soup#School For Allies#Pride Committee#Lgbtqqiaap Deliveroo#Helsa Helps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsSlate

Bring Back Menus!

Before the pandemic, I’d shudder at the sight of a restaurant table full of people all staring at their phones. I was always happy not to be them or be sitting with them. I always kept the lively conversation flowing at my table. I had good boundaries between my on- and offline lives. But now, restaurants around the world have nonconsensually turned us all into the people I used to judge. I hate it. And it’s time for us to go back.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Israel bringing back indoor masks

Israel is bringing back its indoor mask mandates as the country sees a rise in coronavirus cases, particularly from the Delta variant. Coronavirus czar Nachman Ash said Thursday the indoor mask mandate will return next week along with encouraging people not to travel abroad, The Times of Israel reported. “I...
Food & Drinkskentlive.news

Aldi tinned tipples are perfect cocktail combinations for summer evenings

Budget supermarket chain Aldi has launched a new range of canned tipples so shoppers can enjoy their favourite summer drink combinations. With tinned drinks forecast to become the fastest growing alcohol sector for 2021, Aldi is launching two brand-new delicious Tamova Cider & Vodka concoctions in Strawberry & Lime and Mixed Berry.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mega brood of ten babies 'are fighting for their lives' in South African hospital say relatives: Father insists world will get to see decuplets 'at the right time'

Ten babies born to one mother are currently fighting for their lives at a hospital in South Africa, the infants' aunt has claimed. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, said mother Gosiame Sithole is also recovering in the same Pretoria hospital after giving birth to five of the children naturally and another five by Caesarean section on Monday.
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Tasty Soup

After his recent stay in the hospital, Pa was particularly irritable, especially regarding food. At a nearby restaurant he stopped for a quick meal and the waiter provided a bowl of soup. As the waiter turned away to return to the kitchen Pa stopped him, calling: "Waiter!" "Yes ,sir, is...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

VETEMENTS Brings Back Its Coveted Burger Meal

Back in April, Vetements delved into the world of food with the launch of its inaugural burger combo meal. After selling more than 2,000 meals, the label is back with the “‘VETEMENTS BURGER’ 2.0 Next Level Edition.”. The Next Level Edition sees a meatless patty paired with a “secret sauce,”...
Economyallotsego.com

bring back memories

Moving? Whether you have changed countries or states or cities or streets you probably have some stories? Hearing a tale from a friend brought to mind some of the terrors. One of the scariest moves I made was back to upstate New York after years working in cities — first in New Zealand, then London and, finally, in Manhattan. It was a frightening move from my big-time journalism job at NBC to work with my husband to start a business and to become a financial advisor. My friends worried I would regret abandoning that career to move from city life to country life.
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Bringing positivity to school is as simple as this

Ann-Mari Westerhoff, the new principal at Breckenridge Elementary, wants positivity. So do we all, and here is some advice on how to promote it:. Do not teach white kids that they are inherently racist. Do not teach non-white kids that they are unable to succeed in life due to the inherent racism of white kids. Do not be a racist. Do not teach critical race theory. Judge people not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Animalsconfidentials.com

Beeshack brings the buzz back to beekeeping

Vicky Andrews gets the sweetest feeling as a Bootle beekeeper. If you’re one of those people who reacts to the gentle buzz of a bee by packing up their picnic and running for the hills, you’re not alone. (*Raises hand*). The good news is that bees only usually sting to defend their nest and most of the time they won’t bother you unless you bother them. Honey bees are even less likely to sting than bumblebees.
Petskentlive.news

Iceland launches new Slush Puppie ice cream and shoppers can't get enough

Iceland are selling a new range of frozen desserts which will be a hit with slush lovers. The iconic frozen drinks brand Slush Puppie is now available at Iceland in a dessert form and will be a popular addition this summer for barbecues, parties and family gatherings. Two Slush Puppie...
MoviesBox Office Mojo

‘F9’ Brings The Blockbuster Back

This is the weekend Hollywood has been waiting for. F9: The Fast Saga finally opens in the U.S. after over a year of delays, and it is the first major blockbuster release of the summer. It’s been a rocky summer movie season, with one bonafide hit (A Quiet Place Part II), a string of disappointments (Peter Rabbit 2, In The Heights, Spiral), and films that came somewhere in between (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Cruella). It is hard to know exactly where the industry stands and how to diagnose the lackluster grosses of many films. On one hand, there is still some segment of the audience that is reluctant to go back to the movies, and VOD availability for many films could be diminishing the turnout. On the other hand, maybe many of the films released so far have just not been the right films to draw the audience back. F9 might just be the movie to change that for many, and it feels like a test for the industry, letting us know how “back to normal” we really are.
Moviesccnewspaper.com

Rialto Brings Back Restored “The Ladykillers’ on July 2

(Gerry Furth-Sides) THE LADYKILLERS, is one of those films that just sneaks up on you and becomes a favorite. The British Film Institute ranked The Ladykillers as the 13th greatest British film of all time (appropriately, given the darkness of its humor). And it is also known as the film noir comedy that you remember in black and white although it has always been in color.