Laura M. Kuehl, 71
Laura M. Kuehl, 71, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Catherine's Living Center in Wahpeton. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, followed by her 11 a.m. memorial service at Valley Christian Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Rev. Dean Bjorlin will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.