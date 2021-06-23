Cancel
Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin is “really seriously” struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has revealed his OCD symptoms have increased over the last few years, and said he’s keen to speak out about his condition – which is a mental illness that causes repeated unwanted thoughts or sensations, or the urge to do something over and over again – in order to “finally remove the stigma” surrounding OCD.

