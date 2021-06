Jennifer Aniston is a beautiful woman, who at the age of 52, is more fit than most women in their 20s. Her net worth is $240 million and she is one of the most popular faces in the history of global entertainment. Aniston played the iconic character of Rachel in Friends, a show that transcends time and geographical boundaries; it doesn’t fail to be therapeutic even today, decades later. And yet, for years, what media is most interested in is will she tie a knot and get married to a man.