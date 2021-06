The Community College of Vermont does not plan to require students or faculty returning to campus this fall to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The decision, announced last week in an email to faculty, puts the institution at odds with other members of the Vermont State Colleges System, including Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College. Those schools will require enrolled students to be vaccinated once the federal Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to Covid-19 vaccines, according to Katherine Levasseur, a lobbyist for the state colleges.