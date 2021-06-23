7716 Osborne Tpke, Henrico, VA 23231
ADORABLE FARMHOUSE on 1 ACRE w 1st FLOOR MAIN BEDROOM & RENOVATED KITCHEN! Open & bright floor plan w beautiful Heart Pine floors & plantation blinds throughout; Foyer offers classic charm w updated lighting & rear staircase; LARGE Family room w ceiling fan; Renovated EAT-IN KITCHEN is STUNNING w Craftsman cabinetry, granite counters, beveled-edge tile backsplash, dbl Farmhouse sink, recessed lights, under cabinet & updated lighting fixtures, 2x CF & ceramic floors; Laundry/Mud Room is HUGE w dble closet, LVP flooring, access to rear deck & fenced yard; 1st floor Primary Bedroom has beautiful exposed brick feature, CF, dbl closet, RENOVATED Ensuite w raised vanity, tub/shower, ceramic floors & linen closet; Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, bright & sunny, sharing full bathroom w stand-up shower & ceramic floor; Gorgeous fenced-in back yard w deck & mature landscaping; Detached 1.5 car Garage w auto door opener, electricity & pedestrian door; Welcoming FULL FRONT COUNTRY PORCH; Well-maintained, updated & beautiful home on private 1-acre, yet only 5 minutes to Rocketts Landing, Boathouse & less than 10 mins to city; This home has it all! Check out the video and come see for yourself!richmond.com