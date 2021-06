If there’s one thing the Colts have, it’s depth. NFL’s Adam Schein recently ranked the Colts as having the ninth-most complete team in the league, and following the Carson Wentz trade, the Colts are tied for the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Ninth and 10th place don’t sound great when your team is vying for the championship, but the Colts just might be the Super Bowl sleeper team that wins it all. And it’ll largely come down to these five players.