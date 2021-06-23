Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears rips ‘stupid’ conservatorship at stunning court hearing: ‘I’m so angry I’m insane’

By Nancy Dillon, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Britney Spears slammed her conservatorship during an emotional and unprecedented court hearing Wednesday, telling her judge she feels “enslaved” by the stringent structure and wants to get married and have a baby with her boyfriend. “I am traumatized,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny...

