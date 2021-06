The price of dogecoin has shot up by more than 20 per cent after leading crypto exchange Coinbase added it to its professional trading platform.Coinbase Pro users will now be able to buy and sell the meme-inspired cryptocurrency from 3 June, following numerous calls from the dogecoin community to add it.“Starting today, transfer Doge into your Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading,” Coinbase wrote in a blog post.“Support for Doge will generally be available in Coinbase’s supported jurisdictions. Trading will begin on or after 9am Pacific Time (5pm BST) Thursday 3 June, if liquidity conditions are met.”>> Follow all...