Employer deadline for CalSavers one week away as assets reach $87 million for state’s new retirement program

More than half of the money disbursed in the third round of stimulus payments has gone to households with income of under $50,000, the Treasury Department said Tuesday. About 52 percent of the funds sent out through June 3 went to households reporting adjusted gross income of under $50,000 on their 2019 or 2020 tax returns. An additional 10 percent of the stimulus payment amounts went to households that did not file tax returns in either of those two years, a group that typically has very low incomes, according to IRS data.