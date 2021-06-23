Cancel
Employer deadline for CalSavers one week away as assets reach $87 million for state’s new retirement program

Cover picture for the articleState Treasurer Fiona Ma reminds employers with more than 50 employees of the upcoming June 30, 2021 registration deadline for the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program, the State’s new program for workers in the private sector that lack access to a workplace retirement plan. The reminder comes as the groundbreaking program hit a milestone of $87 million in saver assets and passed 156,000 actively funded accounts.

