Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls woman facing water bill issues

newschannel6now.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Updated: 13 hours ago.

www.newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Fireworks Safety for 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fireworks safety is important for the 4th of July. Pasty Hodgkin’s, owner of Russell’s Fireworks shares some safety tips for this weekend. When it comes to fireworks, safety always comes first. She says when lighting larger fireworks make sure to block them off with cement blocks so they don’t tip over and for tube fireworks they should be screwed down to a board.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Old High sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary

Wichita Falls teen to help write bill in D.C. next month. Updated:
Petrolia, TXnewschannel6now.com

City of Petrolia issues boil order

PETROLIA, Texas (TNN) - The city of Petrolia issued a boil order on Tuesday. All residents should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria. Copyright 2021...
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

MSU Texas, VC graduate wins Miss Rodeo Texas 2021

Wichita Falls teen to help write bill in D.C. next month. Updated:
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls teen to help write bill in D.C. next month

Old High sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary. Updated: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:41
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market

Lake levels rising with recent rainfall. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC033-067-141-TXC077-485-290300- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.Y.0055.000000T0000Z-210629T0600Z/ /BKBT2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 946 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Advisory continues for the Red River near Burkburnett. * Until late tonight. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Action stage is 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Forecast...The Red River is expected to crest near 7.2 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Near bankfull conditions extend along the Red River near Davidson... Oklahoma downstream to areas near Burkburnett and Taylor... Oklahoma. Target Area: Clay; Wichita The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Texas Red River near Burkburnett affecting Wichita, Jefferson, Tillman, Clay and Cotton Counties.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Camper destroyed in overnight fire in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A camper was destroyed in a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Fire Department said at 2:23 a.m., a witness spotted a fire on Kenesaw Avenue. Crews got there to find a camper behind a house that was on fire.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Splash pad grand opening set for Thursday in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grand opening is set for Thursday for a splash pad in Wichita Falls. The grand opening will celebrate the Dr.’s Park Splash Pad in Hamilton Park. The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24 in Hamilton Park beside the...
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Bottled water drive happening now for Wichita homeless

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With more triple digit days in store this week, these temperatures can be brutal on the homeless and lead to heat stroke. Tracy Rutledge, co-owner of the Artichoke Sandwichbar, says homeless people come into her restaurant frequently, asking for water on hot summer days. Starting Monday,...
Redwood Falls, MNmyklgr.com

City of Redwood Falls issues restrictions on lawn watering

The City of Redwood Falls has implemented mandatory watering restrictions starting Friday, June 18. Lawn watering and irrigation will be limited to every other day, based on address numbers. Those properties with even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days, while odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days. Additionally, because of how much water is lost to evaporation, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Rain looks to stick around for the 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to dry out a little. While we still have rain chances today. We are only looking at isolated showers and thunderstorms. We have a 20% chance for those with a high of 89. Overnight tonight, rain chances taper off. We will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Going into Thursday, we will see more isolated showers and thunderstorms. We will have a 20% chance for those, but the rain chances increase into Friday. Friday, a cold front will move through the area. While we will have a high of 92 on Thursday, we will cool off to 85 on Friday. Friday, the rain chances increase to 30% as showers and storms develop along the cold front.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What was supposed to be a mandatory fix for a pothole has turned into a bigger project on Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. The right lane of the bridge when you are traveling west into town is blocked off. City engineers came out last week to fill a pothole, just a normal routine job, but they realized there was more at hand.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

The Worst Types of Lyft Passengers in Wichita Falls

Some of you irk me more than others, but here are my top ten worst offenders in the city. Yeah, I drive for Lyft a couple nights a week to supplement my income. Covid hit the radio industry as well, so had to make some more money on the income I was missing out on. Decided to drive for Lyft so I can set my own hours and drive when I have some free time.
Jacksboro, TXnewschannel6now.com

Jacksboro Fire Department to hold fireworks event

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - People are already starting to load up on fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, even if they can’t fire them within city limits. The Jacksboro Fire Department is letting people commemorate our nation’s birthday safely. They’re holding an event at Jacksboro Lake, where people...
Wichita, KSfoxkansas.com

Wichita schools reveal plans for fall classes

Wichita school parents are getting a look into what classes will look like when they start in the fall. Laid out in the plain, masks will be optional beginning next Thursday. Vaccinations are not required but strongly encouraged. COVID-19 testing will be available. FOX Kansas News anchor Katie Taube shares...