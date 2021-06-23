Cancel
Britney Spears calls conservatorship 'abusive,' traumatic, more news

By Wonderwall.com Editors
wonderwall.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears makes rare statement at hearing; requests an end to conservatorship. As Britney Spears' fans gathered holding #FreeBritney signs in downtown Los Angeles late in the day on June 23, the singer made a rare, direct statement to the judge overseeing her conservatorship case about the future of her father, Jamie Spears' role as conservator. During her 20-minute statement, Britney specifically asked Judge Brenda Penny to end her conservatorship, the New York Times reported from the hearing, which featured a public audio feed. "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized," she told the judge, speaking remotely. "I just want my life back." Britney, who's life has been rigidly controlled by her father under the terms of the arrangement he set up 13 years ago, then asked to have the conservatorship end, "without having to be evaluated," telling the court, "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive." She also said she was put on Lithium against her will, according to CNN, recalling that she "felt drunk" during the years she was not speaking out. New details uncovered by the Times earlier this week seemed to support the singer's claims. Citing court documents, the outlet quoted a case investigator whose conversations with Britney indicated she was afraid of her father and subject to "very harsh" punishments when he didn't follow the rules he'd set for her, all while paying himself a salary out of the money she earned performing, including at least one time when she was extremely ill and terrified to be onstage.

