Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SMT Liberation DX2 Adds Sonic as a ‘Demon’

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople can add Sonic the Hedgehog as a “demon” in the mobile Shin Megami Tensei game SMT Liberation DX2. A Sonic Step-Up Summon banner is available in the game until July 7, 2021. People who spend Gems, the in-game currency, on it can get the four-star unit. After the first...

www.siliconera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demons#Smt#Smt Liberation#Gems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesfanboynation.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, the gorgeous Sonic game on the Wii in 2010, is getting remastered and coming to PC and consoles on September 7, 2021. Fans of the Blue Blur, get ready for your screens to explode in gorgeous colorful madness with Sonic Colors: Ultimate coming to PlayStation®4, Xbox One Consoles, and Nintendo Switch™, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store September 7, 2021. Announced yesterday as part of Sonic Central, SEGA® unveiled the upgraded remaster of the iconic 2010 platformer developed by Blind Squirrel Entertainment. The remaster is set to bring a fresh hue with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements to give players a wonderfully colorful experience. And for a limited time, Sonic fans who pre-order the physical edition can get access to an exclusive baby Sonic keychain. Here are the different versions available:
Video GamesGamespot

The Demon Crystal 4

Sign In to follow. Follow The Demon Crystal 4, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Video GamesSiliconera

New SMT V Demon Is Irish Folklore Hero Fionn mac Cumhaill

Atlus revealed another brand-new demon in Shin Megami Tensei V, Fionn mac Cumhaill. The developer uploaded a one-minute video showing off the mythological hero in battle, along with a quick primer of the Celtic folklore. This is the third spotlight in a series titled Daily Devils leading up to SMT V‘s release on November 12, 2021.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

SEGA discusses Sonic Origins and the return of Sonic 3 & Knuckles

SEGA announced a number of different projects and initiative during Sonic Central back in May. A few different game releases are planned, including Sonic Origins. SEGA has only shared a few details about the collection thus far. We do at least know that Sonic Origins will contain Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles as well as Sonic CD.
Video GamesInverse

Sonic the Hedgehog games , ranked

Gotta go fast for Sonic’s 30th anniversary. June 23, 2021 marks 30 years since Sonic the Hedgehog’s release on the Sega Genesis. Instead of the typical party with karaoke, he’s celebrating his 30th birthday with an anniversary concert and new game announcements. Here are the. 8 best Sonic the Hedgehog...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

2022 Sonic Will Become the Foundation of Future of Sonic Games

Sonic has had its ups and downs with the recent Sonic Forces but titles like Sonic Generations and Sonic Mania show the legendary hedgehog can still deliver on excellent adventures. The upcoming Sonic 2022 is hinted to be an open-world Sonic game and according to a Sonic Stadium will set the foundation for future games.
Video GamesSiliconera

Meet Daimon the ‘Nameless Demon’ in SMT V

Atlus continued its ongoing series of introduction videos for the demons of SMT V with an entry from the Brute race–Daimon. As with Angel before it, Daimon was detailed in a clip containing narration and gameplay footage. A new addition to the SMT V compendium, Daimon is actually a generic...
Video GamesSiliconera

Angel in Shin Megami Tensei V Evokes Their SMT II Design

Atlus’ newest video in its Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Devil series introduced a new incarnation of Angel. This is the fourth video overall and the first spotlight on a demon from the Divine race. The developer has been uploading videos introducing fans to its roster of mythological creatures leading up to the game’s release on November 12, 2021.
Retailcinelinx.com

New SMT V Trailer Showcases Gameplay, Premium Edition Revealed

A new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V dropped today alongside news that the game will get a collector’s edition. Pre-orders for physical standard copies and the Fall of Man Premium Edition are available starting today. The standard edition of the game will be $59.99 and comes with an...
Video GamesSiliconera

SMT V Mermaid Looks Like She Did in SMT IV Apocalypse

Atlus shared the next Shin Megami Tensei V video looking at the demons will face, fight, and recruit. This time, it’s another returning character. The Mermaid will be back in SMT V, following her appearance in the Nintendo 3DS game SMT IV Apocalypse. She will look the same as she did in that game.
Comicsnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Prime concept art emerges

Thanks to a new partnership with SEGA, Netflix is working on a brand new animated series for Sonic the Hedgehog. We know a few details about the project, which is titled Sonic Prime. It will be comprised of 24 episodes, will be animated by WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, and Man of Action Entertainment is involved. The announcement also mentioned that the show will feature “a high-octane adventure” in which it’ll be up to Sonic to save the fate of “a strange new multiverse”.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sonic dashes into Minecraft

Minecraft has added Sonic the Hedgehog DLC today, just in time for the Sega mascot’s 30th birthday tomorrow (June 23). This isn’t just a pack of Sonic cosmetics. The DLC gives you access to what looks like an actual Sonic game. Just, you know, with the trademark Minecraft blocks. Sonic is also bringing his friends, like Knuckles and Tails, and two players can enjoy these levels together.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Sonic x Minecraft DLC adds 24 skins and one big world for $7.99

A new Minecraft Sonic DLC is out now, adding 24 all-new skins to the game alongside a world featuring levels inspired by classic stages. The Sonic x Minecraft collab is the latest in a long line of crossovers, though the arrival of SEGA’s mascot is one of the biggest to date. Better yet, this Sonic the Hedgehog content weighs in a very reasonable price.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Minecraft Adds Sonic the Hedgehog in New DLC

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Sega’s blue hedgehog. As part of his 30th anniversary in gaming, Minecraft adds Sonic the Hedgehog content as part of a new expansion pack. The new DLC is available now. Sonic and friends’ designs transfer surprisingly well to the world...
Video GamesSiliconera

Persona’s Kumbhanda Will Appear in SMT V

Atlus revealed the next Shin Megami Tensei V demon, and it is one people might remember from the Persona series. Kumbhanda will appear in SMT V. Most recently, the Haunt-type demon appeared in Persona 5. As usual, the trailer gives us a chance to see Kumbhanda in interactions, the field,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sonic Mania & Sonic Mania Plus Come To The Epic Games Store

SEGA and Epic Games revealed today that both Sonic Mania and the DLC Sonic Mania Plus have both been added to the Epic Games Store. Right now, as we're writing this, you can snag the primary game absolutely free on the EGS for everyone to play and add to their library. meanwhile, the DLC is available for $5, which adds in two more characters beyond Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. You get Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, as well as a new Encore mode. It's kind of an awesome deal for people on the platform to get as this was an amazing throwback title that we enjoyed when it first came out, and the DLC was pretty cool to check out too as it added a new challenge and depth to the game. They didn't specify how long it would be free, but based on prior releases, we're guessing it won't be tomorrow.
Video Gamesboxden.com

Sonic is 30

For fans of Sonic we all know one thing... and that thing is if the Sonic game is trash, we know the music is lit. if you like the music you'll love this 2 Hour performance. Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) Title Screen - 15:09. Green Hill Zone - 15:26. Star...
ComicsSiliconera

Feng Huang Will Rise From the Ashes in SMT V

Atlus revealed Feng Huang as the tenth demon in its Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Devil series. The holy bird is the first creature in the video series announced as part of the Avian race in SMT V. Feng Huang has gone by several names across the SMT franchise, and...