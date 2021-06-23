Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congressmen Lowenthal and Fitzpatrick introduces bipartisan bill to protect imperiled seabirds

 7 days ago

Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), today, joined by 20 House colleagues, introduced legislation to protect imperiled seabirds from international fishing threats while increasing ongoing seabird conservation efforts in the United States and abroad. The Albatross and Petrel Conservation Act would implement the Agreement on the Conservation...

Barack Obama
Congress & Courtsokwnews.com

Mullin, Trone, Fitzpatrick, Kuster, Herrera Beutler, and Butterfield Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Help Overdose Victims

WASHINGTON— U.S. Representatives Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), David Trone (MD-06), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Ann Kuster (NH-02), Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03), and G.K. Butterfield (NC-01) recently introduced legislation to help overdose victims by closing a dangerous information gap that keeps prescribers uninformed about a patient who overdoses. The Improving Medicaid Programs’ Response to Overdose Victims and Enhancing (IMPROVE) Addiction Care Act would require state Medicaid programs to use jointly funded drug utilization review programs to increase access to treatment and boost safeguards for those on Medicaid who have experienced a non-fatal, opioid-related overdose.
Congress & Courtslmgraphic.com

Growing Climate Solutions Act passed

The Center for Rural Affairs applauds the U.S. Senate for passing the Growing Climate Solutions Act. The legislation was recently passed on a 92-8 vote. “Carbon payment programs offer a financial opportunity for farmers voluntarily implementing important conservation on their farms,” said Kayla Bergman, senior policy associate for the Center. “While there has been growing excitement for these programs, we are now at a point where setting standard protocols is necessary.”
Congress & Courtspymnts

Bipartisan Bill Targets Federal Cybersecurity Workplace Shortage

A bipartisan bill has been introduced to address the shortage of cybersecurity staff within the federal government, CNBC reported. The new bill is headed for the House floor and will allow experts to work among different federal agencies with the goal of creating a uniform response in the event of a cybersecurity attack, Rep. Ro Khanna of California told CNBC. The measure was co-authored by Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.
Congress & CourtsWillits News

Huffman and others introduce Bicameral Bill to protect America’s Coastal Regions

U.S. Representatives Jared Huffman (D-Calif.-2) and Jennifer González-Colón (R-P.R.), along with U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), have introduced legislation that would reauthorize the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) Coastal Program, which brings together FWS activities in priority coastal areas along the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, Gulf of Mexico, Great Lakes, and in the Caribbean. Within these areas, the FWS partners with coastal communities to conserve and restore coastal ecosystems for the benefit of fish, wildlife, and people. The partnerships provide a framework to conduct landscape-scale conservation planning and to implement these plans through on-the-ground coastal habitat conservation.
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Cantwell, Murkowski Introduce Bill to Incentivize Hydropower Upgrades, Restore River Flow

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) introduced Senate Bill 2306, the Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectric and River Restoration Act of 2021, that would create new federal tax incentives to encourage safety, environmental, and grid resiliency upgrades for hydropower dams. This will help ensure that existing hydroelectric facilities are able to continue to provide emissions-free, affordable electricity to millions of Pacific Northwest ratepayers. The bill would also create a new tax incentive to support removal of obsolete dam obstructions that harm the health of our river ecosystems, pose safety hazards, block fish passage, and inhibit economic development.
Congress & Courtsemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Kaine, Collins reintroduce bipartisan bill to address national teacher and principal shortages

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Susan Collins (R-ME), members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, recently reintroduced the Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals (PREP) Act to address teacher and principal shortages, particularly in rural communities, and increase teacher diversity. This legislation will help ensure that there are enough teachers and principals with the right skills and tools to prepare students for the future.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Congress & Courtsfoxwilmington.com

Police reform bill talks yield bipartisan ‘framework’ for an agreement

A bipartisan group of lawmakers said Thursday they have reached a preliminary deal on the framework of a comprehensive police reform package. The lawmakers — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. – touted progress following months of negotiations. Congress has worked to pass legislation since last summer, when the death of George Floyd prompted bipartisan calls for an overhaul of policing standards at the federal level.
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan agriculture climate bill clears Senate

The Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation aimed at granting farms access to carbon offset markets by a 92-8 vote. The Growing Climate Solutions Act, introduced by Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), next heads to the House. The measure would establish a Department of Agriculture certification process through which producers can generate and sell carbon credits.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Introduces Comprehensive Bill Package To Help Protect Servicemembers And Veterans From Deportation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today re-introduced several bills to protect and support Veterans and servicemembers who have proven they are willing to lay down their lives defending our nation. Duckworth’s proposals— the Veterans Visa and Protection Act, HOPE Act and I-VETS Act —would prohibit the deportation of Veterans who are not violent offenders, give legal permanent residents a path to citizenship through military service Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsLodging

AHLA Urges Passage of RECAL Bipartisan Bill

WASHINGTON—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Chip Rogers released the below statement after Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced S.2160, the “Restored, Equitable, Coronavirus Adjusted Lodging (RECAL) Act,” a bipartisan bill that would require the General Services Administration (GSA) to calculate federal per diem rates for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 using data from 2018 and 2019, prior to the pandemic wiping out 10 years of job growth in the hotel industry.
Congress & Courtsbigrapidsdailynews.com

Moolenaar votes for bill to protect veterans

This week, the House of the Representatives passed the Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act. The legislation makes it a federal crime, punishable by fine and up to five years in prison, to defraud veterans of their VA benefits. Congressman John Moolenaar voted for the legislation and it passed with an...
Congress & Courtswrnjradio.com

Gottheimer, Mast introduce bipartisan Hamas International Financing Prevention Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressmen Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and Brian Mast (FL-18) formally introduced bipartisan legislation, H.R.3685, the Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, to impose financial sanctions on foreign persons, agencies, and governments that assist Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or their affiliates. This new bipartisan bill now has more than 50 bipartisan cosponsors.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sens. Menendez, Kennedy Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Protect Homeowners From Flood Insurance Fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) today introduced the National Flood Insurance Program Consultant Accountability Act of 2021. The bill would enhance the. Federal Emergency Management Agency's. (FEMA) ability to protect homeowners from parties found guilty of fraud that involved in National...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A bipartisan infrastructure bill proves our democracy can still work

Christopher A. Coons, a Democrat, represents Delaware in the U.S. Senate. President Biden last week completed eight days overseas where he rallied western democracies around commitments to distribute vaccines to the world, combat climate change and rebuild the global economy from covid-19. While the president was abroad, a bipartisan group...