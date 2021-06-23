Cancel
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader who wrote profane social media post slamming her school

Ames Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a former cheerleader who excoriated her school in a profanity-laced post on social media, holding that the punishment of her off-campus speech violated the First Amendment. But the 8-1 ruling left unresolved the broader question of when schools may regulate off-campus...

Congress & CourtsIntelligencer

Court Protected Speech

If you’ve heard the case of a former high school cheerleader in Pennsylvania whose free speech case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, you may wonder why the court felt it necessary to overwhelmingly rule in favor of a then 14-year-old who posted some vulgar words and images on social media in a moment of frustration and anger, and then found herself suspended from school.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court allows government to detain people who repeatedly cross border illegally

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the federal government can detain people who repeatedly enter the country illegally while their asylum hearings play out in court. The decision, which split the court's conservatives and liberals 6-3, was a win for supporters of tighter immigration regulations. Justice Samuel Alito, writing in the court's majority opinion, said that noncitizens who come back into the country after having been deported show "a willingness to violate the terms of a removal order" and can't be given the option of bail for that reason.
Congress & Courtsgopride.com

Supreme Court hands LGBTQ victory in trans bathroom case

Washington, DC - The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling by refusing to take a case regarding the right of Gavin Grimm to use the boy's school bathroom in accordance with his gender identity. The Gloucester County, Va. school board intended to force Grimm, a female-to-male transgender student...
Congress & CourtsThe Jewish Press

Supreme Court Cheerleads for First Amendment

In an 8-1 decision, the United States Supreme Court reminded a nation that seems to have forgotten freedom of speech about the importance of the First Amendment. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote a thoughtful decision denying public schools the power to discipline high school students for talking the way high school students tend to talk among themselves outside of school. A 14-year-old cheerleader had made the mistake of sending a rant to a few friends, one of whose mothers was a coach.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
People

Supreme Court Sides with Teen Who Sent Vulgar Snapchat and Got Suspended from Cheerleading Squad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against a Pennsylvania high school who disciplined a student after she sent a vulgar Snapchat message to other students while off campus. Brandi Levy, then 14, was reportedly frustrated over not making the school's varsity cheerleading team in 2017 and sent a snap to 250 students showing her and another friend holding their middle fingers up.
Congress & Courtspennrecord.com

U.S. Supreme Court rules free speech rights of cheerleader thrown off squad after profane Snapchat post were violated

WASHINGTON – In a key free speech case for the Internet age, the U.S. Supreme Court found in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued the Mahanoy Area School District after a profanity-laced Snapchat photo led to her removal from her high school’s cheerleading squad, though it stopped short of prohibiting public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
Congress & CourtsNewswise

Media Law, Communication, and Free Speech Expert Comments on Supreme Court Ruling on a Student’s Profane Rant

Newswise — Jason Shepard, professor of communications at California State University, Fullerton is available to comment on this morning’s 8-1 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a Pennsylvania school district violated the First Amendment in 2017 when it suspended a high school cheerleader who posted an off-campus, profane rant on Snapchat about not making the varsity team.
Congress & Courtsabc7ny.com

Justices rule for cheerleader in case involving school rules, social media speech

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a major free speech case involving when schools can enforce rules of conduct on social media. The case involves Brandi Levy, who didn't make the varsity cut as a freshman cheerleader for her school, posting a vulgar message to the social media app Snapchat, saying, "'F*** school, F*** cheer, F*** softball, F*** everything,'" she recounted to ABC News Live. Days later, Lee's school accused her of breaching a code of conduct and suspended her from cheerleading for an entire year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Supreme Court rules for cheerleader who lashed out at school on Snapchat in major free speech case

The Supreme Court delivered its latest ruling in defense of the First Amendment rights of students on Tuesday with an 8-1 decision in favor of a high school student who sued after she was removed from her school’s cheerleading team after criticising the school on Snapchat.The justices found in their ruling that the speech in question did not fall under the exceptions spelled out in Tinker v Des Moines, a previous landmark ruling that found school officials may regulate speech that materially affects classroom activities or targets specific individuals.Wednesday’s ruling is one of the most significant wins for students at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court strikes down FHFA director's firing protection

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) can be fired by the president for any reason. The court held in Collins v. Yellen that a provision protecting the FHFA director from being fired for reasons other than misconduct or neglect violated the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches. The court, however, did not void an agreement between the Treasury Department and FHFA over handling of revenue from the government-sponsored enterprises the agency oversees.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell sparks new Supreme Court fight

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is throwing fuel on a simmering fire over the Supreme Court by reviving a long-running war over the judiciary heading into an election year. McConnell’s pledge on Monday that a GOP-controlled Senate would block a potential Biden nominee in 2024 comes at a critical...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Vail Daily

Robbins: Filling the Supreme Court bench

I got to thinking lately that we are one short of a full bench. What I am pondering about is the United States Supreme Court — The Nine — although it has not always been that number (and, as you may know, there are recent rumblings about swelling its ranks).
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Supreme Court Ruling Helps Ensure Schools Respect Free Speech | Opinion

While the Supreme Court's ruling last week in the "angry cheerleader" case generated significant media coverage, much of the reaction failed to capture the decision's core legal principles and their importance for future cases. This analysis is crucial, because if applied properly, the decision could provide a key First Amendment precedent for years to come.