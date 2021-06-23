Sunburst Division returns to Japan for bilateral exercise
Landing close to midnight, travel-worn Soldiers emerge from a charter aircraft into a blackened night and are immediately blanketed with seasonal humidity. For the nearly 100 Soldiers of the 40th Infantry Division from Los Alamitos, California, arriving at Yokota Air Base in Japan on June 7, 2021 is just the beginning of their overseas training. They will join Orient Shield 21-2, a joint exercise with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and several other U.S. Army units performing multi-domain operations.www.oc-breeze.com