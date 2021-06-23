Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Discovering Lamproite at the Crater

By TXK Today Contributor
txktoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings from Crater of Diamonds State Park! Visitors to the Crater of Diamonds can find much more than diamonds here. One of the most common rocks found at the park is also one of the rarest to find beyond the borders of the crater. Lamproite is the volcanic material that erupted from the park’s diamond-bearing pipe around 100 million years ago. Four types of lamproite can be found at the park today, but not all are diamond-bearing. Knowing where each type of lamproite is found can provide insight into the park’s fascinating geological history.

txktoday.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Diamonds#Owen Vivian Brenner#Idabel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
Related
Whiskeytown, CAkrcrtv.com

Rattlesnack spotted swimming in Whiskeytown Lake

WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. — A rattlesnake was spotted this past Memorial Day weekend swimming out at Whiskeytown Lake. KRCR spoke with Russ Weatherbee, Whiskeytown’s wildlife biologist, who says rattlesnake sightings out on the lake are not common but not unusual either. Chances are, you may have already seen these photos of...
ScienceGood News Network

Astounding Fossil Discovery in California After Man Looks Closely at Petrified Tree And Finds Bones of Great Beasts

One of the biggest California fossil discoveries ever made has been found to include the remains of ancient mastodon, fish, and other mammals. Encased amid the fossilized remains of a petrified forest, they were discovered by a local government ranger in the Mokelumne River watershed south east of Sacramento—and are now making headlines around the world of paleontology.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Discover The Discovery Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Discovery Museum has only been open an hour and there’s still plenty of activity. Kids are busy interacting with the exhibits. In one section, it’s about the environment in Northern Nevada. In this case, a dust devil. Plenty of the exhibits make noise. For two...
Entertainmentswlakelifestyle.com

Discover Oceanix

Not so long ago, the theory of a floating, disaster-proof city could be seen as a most bizarre utopia. Well, not anymore. Last Wednesday (3/04), a group of builders, engineers and architects debuted a concept for an affordable floating city. The idea is to build regions so that people can live sustainably under the ocean .
Floyd County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Discovering Floyd: In bloom

Ever since I started spending the majority of my days in Floyd during the winter, I’ve been looking forward to the spring — not only for what I knew would be beautiful, blossoming flowers and trees, but also for the liveliness of people — on the streets, in their yards, walking into and out of the shops across town that are filled with treasure.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

WATCH: Massive Creature Crawls Out of a Hudson Valley Reservoir

One person in the Hudson Valley just took a video of a MASSIVE beaver. Yes, we know we said massive beaver. If you've ever had a conversation with me about the outdoors, it's likely you've heard how badly I want to see a beaver. Not at a zoo, not in a book, a real-life, wild beaver. Yes, I'm prepared for any and all jokes you hit me with. But come on! The beaver is the New York State animal. If you're a New York State resident it's something you basically need to see.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Living fossil with arms made of 'pig snouts' discovered in the South Pacific

An eight-armed, pig-snouted brittle star found in the depths of the South Pacific has roots reaching back to the days of the dinosaurs. The brittle star, which has a body just 1.1 inch (3 centimeters) in diameter and arms approximately 3 inches (8 cm) long, represents a completely new family of these starfish relatives — one with members dating back 180 million years, to the Jurassic period.
LifestyleHerald and News

Rim Drive opens at Crater Lake

The entire 33-mile Rim Drive around Crater Lake opened for the season on Friday, earlier than usual for the park. Below average snowfall during the winter and unseasonably early snow melt this spring have led to an accelerated opening. Visitors can enjoy spectacular views of Crater Lake from many vista points along the scenic drive and escape the heat of lower elevations. Wildflowers are continuing to emerge as the snow continues to melt.
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado

As I was driving around one day, trying to figure out what my next Discover Colorado column will be, several John Denver songs came over the speakers of my truck. I sang along while driving past roaring rivers, bubbling brooks, trees dancing in the wind and a hawk missing my windshield by a few inches. All of it was invigorating. […]
AstronomyPhys.org

Image: Jezero Crater's 'Delta scarp'

A Perseverance rover scientist's favorite shot from the young Mars mission provides a new angle on an old and intriguing surface feature. Ask any space explorer, and they'll have a favorite image or two from their mission. For Apollo 8's Bill Anders, it was a picture looking back at the Earth from near the Moon. Astronaut Randy Bresnik prizes a photo of an aurora he took while aboard the International Space Station. And for Vivian Sun, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, it's an image NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took of one of Jezero Crater's escarpments (long, steep slopes at the edge of a plateau) – so far away but yet so tantalizingly close.
WildlifeCosmos

Arctic dinosaur ‘nursery’ discovered

Life in the Arctic is tough: brutal winds, freezing temperatures and months of utter darkness. For a long time, palaeontologists believed no dinosaurs could have lived in such icy extremes, until researchers in the 1950s discovered the first fossils in the polar region. Now, thanks to a decade of painstaking...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Convergent mechanism of aging discovered

Several different causes of ageing have been discovered, but the question remains whether there are common underlying mechanisms that determine ageing and lifespan. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing and the CECAD Cluster of Excellence in Ageing research at the University Cologne have now come across folate metabolism in their search for such basic mechanisms. Its regulation underlies many known ageing signalling pathways and leads to longevity. This may provide a new possibility to broadly improve human health during ageing.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Swimming no longer permitted at popular Texas swimming hole

Just a short distance from the Pedernales River, the aquamarine Hamilton Pool is arguably the most stunning swimming hole in the state. Here, waters from Hamilton Creek cascade fifty feet from a semicircular rock overhang into the natural pool below. Unfortunately for swimmers seeking an Insta-worthy locale to cool off at, swimming is no longer permitted.
Lifestylepassionpassport.com

Facing the Wrath of Joshua Tree

I was frozen in my tent; the cold settling in the final stages of paralysis. We couldn’t reach the car, and not just because there were wolves right outside our tents, but because the cold froze the lock shut, and killed the engine. In that moment, with the snow gently accruing on my chest, I took time to reflect on things. Travel and exploration is not just cultural participation and sightseeing; it is a survival trip. Whether you are in Joshua Tree, Barcelona, or five towns over, you are in a world that is not your own. Sometimes the repercussions of ill-planning can be as simple as a stolen or misplaced bag—maybe a bad dinner experience—but sometimes it’s the force of nature herself.
Astronomyfreenews.live

Moon-sized white dwarf discovered by astronomers

Researchers have discovered a small star, it is the size of the moon. Scientists suggest that this is a white dwarf – a very heavy core of a burned-out star with a strong magnetic field and high density of matter. Scientists have found ZTF J1901+1458, one of the smallest white...
Animalsksl.com

Have You Seen This? Fisherman accidentally hooks into a river monster

TEXAS — When you cast your line into a brackish pond or river, you never know quite what kind of fish you're going to catch. Maybe you'll land a catfish or carp. Or perhaps there will be a bass on your hook. In some parts of the country, it could even be something as gargantuan as an alligator gar.