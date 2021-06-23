Cancel
Real Estate

Black Knight: National Mortgage Delinquency Rate Increased in May

 9 days ago

Note: At the beginning of the pandemic, the delinquency rate increased sharply (see table below). Loans in forbearance are counted as delinquent in this survey, but those loans are not reported as delinquent to the credit bureaus. From Black Knight: Black Knight’s First Look at May 2021 Mortgage Data. •...

Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Underwriter Jobs; ECOA, Productivity, QC Tools; Agency Updates; Jobs Report and Mortgage Rates

I realize that this is a commentary about lending, but it is good for MLOs to be cognizant of what their real estate agent client’s clients want… In a kitchen. And here’s a handy dandy chart from builders showing popular kitchen features. My grandmother had one, and I want one: a walk-in pantry! Lots of people want lower rates, despite them often being an indicator of a weaker-than-expected economy, and recently the risk-free 10-year T-note, with no risk of default or prepayment, hit 1.36%. I love the fact that after the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, plenty of people jumped on the “rates are going up for the rest of the year” bandwagon. Experienced capital markets personnel never bet on the market going one way or the other, and the 10-year dropped in yield after May, and has been relatively steady since. As always, mortgage-backed securities (which determine mortgage rates) lagged the move downward. Certainly, no investor wants to pay a premium above par for a loan that has a higher risk of paying off at par. The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features a talk with Brit Barker, VP of Enterprise Solutions, and Michael Farris, VP of Strategic Solutions, about what constitutes a stellar borrowing experience, and how you can achieve it.
Real EstateNBC Philadelphia

Mortgage Servicers Brace for Fallout as Covid Bailout Comes to an End

An estimated 7.25 million borrowers have participated in forbearance programs at one point or another throughout the coronavirus pandemic, representing 14% of all homeowners with mortgages, according to Black Knight. About 72% of all participants have since left their plans, while 28%, or just more than 2 million, remain in...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Forbearance totals nudge downwards as more plans come up for review

The number of homeowners in forbearance has declined slightly, showing slow improvement in the past few weeks as the industry waits to see the outcome of more than 200,000 additional reviews in the final days of June. For the weekly period ending June 29, approximately 146,000 plans in Covid-related forbearance...
POTUSForbes

FHFA Chief Turnover Could Help Expand Affordable Housing

The Biden administration’s campaign promises to expand affordable housing took a significant step forward when President Joe Biden last week replaced Mark Calabria, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) director—a move that housing experts say will significantly impact the mortgage and housing market. The FHFA, which stands as a gateway...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Is Back Above 3.4% | July 2, 2021

The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is up to 3.41%, breaking a three-day downward streak. Almost all other loan types are also higher today. Even with today’s slight increase, mortgage rates are very low historically speaking. Well-qualified borrowers should be able to lock in low rates and monthly payment on new mortgages or by refinancing.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Current Mortgage And Refinance Rates Remain Relatively Flat | July 2, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Over the past week, mortgage rates have remained relatively flat for refinancing, while those for home purchases have remained flat for the most part. If you’re thinking about refinancing an existing home or buying a...
BusinessLeader-Telegram

Mortgage rates expected to rise, but stay low

Mortgage rates plumbed new depths in December and January, setting all-time lows south of 3%. Rates have mostly climbed since then, and their trajectory for the rest of 2021 depends on a factor that hasn’t played a prominent role in the mortgage market for decades — inflation. “The tug of...
Real Estatemadison

Mortgage Outlook: July Rates to Shrug and Stay the Course

I think mortgage rates will stay about the same in July. The month's average on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will be between 2.8% and 3% annual percentage rate. That's within one-tenth of a percentage point on either side of June's average of 2.9%. I think they're more likely to go up within that range than down.
Real EstateWashington Post

Mortgage rates dip back below 3 percent

Mortgage rates didn’t stay above 3 percent for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98 percent with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.02 percent a week ago and 3.07 percent a year ago.
Real EstateSan Bernardino County Sun

Can a 40-year mortgage save failing borrowers?

On the heels of the July 4 Independence Day weekend celebration, this fall we get to add a loan term extension up to 40 years for a category of failing borrowers. Yes, really. Ginnie Mae, the principal financing arm for government mortgages from agencies like the Federal Housing Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs, issued a press release on June 25 announcing a 40-year mortgage securitization pool without any loan size limitations.
Real EstateThe Spokesman-Review

Mortgage rates again fall below 3%

WASHINGTON – Mortgage rates declined this week, with the key 30-year loan slipping back below the 3% mark as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession remains robust. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.98% from 3.02% last week. By...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Mortgage Rates Retreat Below the 3% Mark

That mortgage rates this week dipped below the 3% mark, as the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.98%, down from last week when it averaged 3.02%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM stood at 3.07%. “Economic growth remains steady and is bolstering more segments of the economy,”...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie, Freddie keep MIs dividend restrictions, haircut in place

Restrictions placed on private mortgage insurers upstreaming dividends to their parent company will now remain until the end of the year and the insurers can still apply a 70% haircut to delinquent loans with a pandemic-related forbearance, according to revisions in Fannie Mae Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements Guidance 2021-01.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Face Bigger Risks in The Coming Days

Mortgage rates have had several good weeks now after being dealt a blow by the Fed announcement on June 16th. Said "blow" is relative, to say the least. Rates technically never departed the lower 3% range, and they remain there now, albeit closer to 3.0--especially for purchases. In fact, "low 3's" arguably applied to most of 2021.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac: 30 and 15 Year Fixed Rates Drop

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) for the week ending July 1 shows that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.98 percent with an average 0.6 point. That figure is down from last week, when it averaged 3.02 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged...
Businessmpamag.com

Is mortgage demand finally fizzling out?

Mortgage application volume has plunged to its lowest level in almost a year and a half, with significant drops in both refinance and purchase activity, according to the latest reading from the Mortgage Bankers Association. For the week ending June 25, overall mortgage applications fell 6.9% week over week. MBA’s...