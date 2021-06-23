Cancel
AIA: "Architecture billings continue historic rebound" in May

calculatedriskblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: This index is a leading indicator primarily for new Commercial Real Estate (CRE) investment. From the AIA: Architecture billings continue historic rebound. Demand for design services from U.S. architecture firms continues to grow at a vigorous pace, according to a new report today from The American Institute of Architects (AIA).

www.calculatedriskblog.com
Real Estateriverbender.com

US home contract signings see big rebound in May

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 8% to 114.7 in...
Economybizjournals

Thomas Lam, AIA, LEED AP

Thomas “Tom” Lam, AIA, LEED AP, joins SLAM as Healthcare Practice Leader for the Boston office. An architect and planner with 30+ years of experience, Tom will oversee the planning and design through construction for healthcare clients in the Northeast. A key focus is to build on the current growth of the healthcare practice in greater Boston. Tom has written and presented on healthcare and community wellness including for USGBC, Harvard Design School, Boston Build, and Healthcare Design.
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Housing Market Continued to Rebound in May

Florida’s housing market continued to report more closed sales, higher median prices, more new listings and increased pending inventory compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. “In May, Florida’s housing market continued to show strong year-over-year gains,” said Florida Realtors President Cheryl Lambert, broker-owner with...
Economybizjournals

David Helms, AIA

Partner / Project Architect at Comstock Johnson Architects, Inc. (CJA) CJA is pleased to announce that David Helms, AIA, has become a firm Partner. Dave is a licensed architect and has been an integral part of CJA for 32 years. His expertise in design, construction and building systems has been a benefit for the firm’s Technology, Manufacturing, Laboratory and Private Education projects. Dave’s ongoing commitment to the profession includes membership in the Central Valley Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. We’re proud to recognize his dedication.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Refinance’s reign continued to wane in May

Though the number of high-quality refi candidates grew from 12 to more than 14 million from March through May — a 15% increase — actual refinance rate locks dropped by 27% over the same period, according to recent data from Black Knight’s Originations Market Monitor. Month over month, overall rate...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Pending Home Sales Rebound In May

Pending home sales rose 8% month-over-month and increased 13.1% year-over-year. In May, pending home sales rose 8% month-over-month and increased 13.1% year-over-year. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) rose to 114.7 in May, the highest reading for the month of May in 16 years. All four U.S. regions registered month-over-month...
rew-online.com

Large downtown Jamaica development site its market

Cushman & Wakefield has been retained on an exclusive basis to market 147-27 Archer Avenue for sale, a 260,000-buildable-square-foot mixed-use development site located in Downtown Jamaica. A Cushman & Wakefield team of Brian Sarath and Michael Wuest will be leading marketing efforts on behalf of the seller, KJL Realty Co.
Visual Arthappeningsmagazinepa.com

Meet Architect: Alex Camayd, AIA

Where were you born and how and why did you come to this country?. I was born in Holguin, Cuba. After our family’s business was confiscated by Castro’s government, my parents decided to send my two older brothers to the United States. A year later, following the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, they became concerned about the impending conscription of 12-year-old boys into the army. I too left the country for Miami accompanied by my aunt at the age of 11. It took three years before our family was reunited.
Washington Statetherealdeal.com

Tomo digital mortgage startup enters Texas, Washington markets

Digital mortgage company Tomo entered the Dallas, Houston and Seattle markets today, aiming to help homebuyers compete with larger investors. Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong, former Zillow executives, are the co-founders. The firm will originate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans. Tomo’s emergence comes at a time when institutional investors...
IndustryZacks.com

U.S. Specialty Chemical Rebound Continues as May Volume Rises

The U.S. specialty chemical industry remains on the path to recovery from the disruptions caused by the winter storm as volumes expanded in May, according to the latest report from the American Chemistry Council (“ACC”). Volumes Recover to Pre-Storm Levels. The Washington, DC-based chemical industry trade group said that U.S....
Politicsbizjournals

Megan Carriere, AIA,NCARB

Megan Y. Carriere, AIA, NCARB, has been promoted to Associate at Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects. She is currently a project architect for the York Judicial Center. Megan is a technical, detail-oriented architect. She will continue to bring to the firm her outstanding skills in leading and managing teams for large and complicated project types, including educational institutions, mixed-use developments, hospitality buildings, and sports arenas.
Constructiontheregistrysf.com

Report: ‘Staggering’ Construction Costs Continue to Impact CRE Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the commercial real estate market, and while economies continue to reopen, one lingering ramification is the cost of construction. According to a recent report from Newmark, many sectors are continuing to struggle with the high cost of construction as a result of lacking materials, lack of labor and supply-chain issues caused by economic shutdowns.
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

Friday: Employment Report, Trade Deficit

• At 8:30 AM ET, Employment Report for June. The consensus is for 675,000 jobs added, and for the unemployment rate to decrease to 5.6%. • Also at 8:30 AM, Trade Balance report for May from the Census Bureau. The consensus is the trade deficit to be $70.8 billion. The U.S. trade deficit was at $68.9 billion the previous month.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Underwriter Jobs; ECOA, Productivity, QC Tools; Agency Updates; Jobs Report and Mortgage Rates

I realize that this is a commentary about lending, but it is good for MLOs to be cognizant of what their real estate agent client’s clients want… In a kitchen. And here’s a handy dandy chart from builders showing popular kitchen features. My grandmother had one, and I want one: a walk-in pantry! Lots of people want lower rates, despite them often being an indicator of a weaker-than-expected economy, and recently the risk-free 10-year T-note, with no risk of default or prepayment, hit 1.36%. I love the fact that after the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, plenty of people jumped on the “rates are going up for the rest of the year” bandwagon. Experienced capital markets personnel never bet on the market going one way or the other, and the 10-year dropped in yield after May, and has been relatively steady since. As always, mortgage-backed securities (which determine mortgage rates) lagged the move downward. Certainly, no investor wants to pay a premium above par for a loan that has a higher risk of paying off at par. The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features a talk with Brit Barker, VP of Enterprise Solutions, and Michael Farris, VP of Strategic Solutions, about what constitutes a stellar borrowing experience, and how you can achieve it.
BusinessArkansas Online

Average for 30-year mortgage falls to 2.98%

Mortgage rates didn't stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year, fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98%. It was 3.02% a week ago, and 3.07% a year ago. Freddie Mac, the federally...
Real EstateNBC Connecticut

Mortgage Servicers Brace for Fallout as Covid Bailout Comes to an End

An estimated 7.25 million borrowers have participated in forbearance programs at one point or another throughout the coronavirus pandemic, representing 14% of all homeowners with mortgages, according to Black Knight. About 72% of all participants have since left their plans, while 28%, or just more than 2 million, remain in...