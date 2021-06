When they were belting out God Save The Queen down at Wembley, I noticed HRH Prince George looking up at dad, a touch bemused. I don’t blame him, when thousands of your fellow countrymen are basically pledging to give their lives to vanquish the gathered Germans and send your gracious great granny victorious, happy and glorious. As it happens, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were the more regal presences in that stadium, but still, I’m thinking HM would be pleased that Gareth’s boys had frustrated Germans’ knavish tricks. And Muller had some rather bad luck (cry laugh emoji).But the poor...