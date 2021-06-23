Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin earns award

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin has been recognized as a 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award Winner.

The BBBSA Nationwide Leadership Council selected agencies for excellence in the 1-to-1 youth mentoring program.

Founded more than 100 years ago, Big Brothers Big Sisters grew out of a need to offer an alternative path for youth facing the juvenile justice system. The program is based on in-person connections, but social distancing due to the pandemic prompted agencies to find innovative ways for volunteer mentors (‘Bigs’) to stay connected with their mentees (‘Littles’).

"We're supporting the children, we're supporting the 'Bigs' and giving them the relationships to look forward to," said Katie Hess, Executive Director for BBBSNEW. "And that's our job, that's our responsibility to the community and we take that very seriously. And to receive an honor like this from the national office just proves that we can do great things when we work together."

BBBSNEW served 520 youth with Bigs last year. Staff provided support and coaching using a virtual model; they also found ways for Bigs, Littles and their families to stay connected through creative virtual activities that included scavenger hunts, Zumba classes, baking cookies and art lessons.

"I'm honored and grateful to receive this recognition because it took a lot of effort, took a lot of work and it shows the impact that we're making on the community is powerful and important," Hess said.

BBBSNEW will be formally recognized as a 2020 Quality Award Winner at the 2021 Virtual ‘Bigger Together’ National Conference held June 28 –July 1.