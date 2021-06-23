Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman; Wallace The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cheyenne County in east central Colorado Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado Northern Wallace County in west central Kansas Southeastern Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Weskan, or 18 miles northwest of Sharon Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne and southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado, northern Wallace County in west central Kansas and southeastern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH