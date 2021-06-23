Cancel
We cannot cheat aging and death, study indicates

wnctimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience Daily -- June 16, 2021 We cannot cheat aging and death, study indicates. Philosophers, artists and scientists -- and probably all the rest of us -- have long obsessed over the key to human immortality. We all, no matter our income, culture or religion are bound to die. Even if we escape mortal diseases or accidents, we all face a deadly biological deterioration. While the debate of human longevity has divided the scientific community for centuries, a new study finds fresh evidence for our inevitable death.

