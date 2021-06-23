Cancel
MLB

Coming to grips: Sticky stuff ban provokes managers, players

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City manager Mike Matheny warned opponents that if they act like Philadelphia's Joe Girardi and ask umpires to check Royals pitchers for sticky substances, it would provoke his team.

www.timesdaily.com
Mike Matheny
Joe Girardi
#Provoke#Ap#Royals
Kansas City Royals
Baseball
Sports
MLBMLB

Chipper on MLB's revised 'sticky stuff' policy

ATLANTA -- Chipper Jones understands why MLB will begin enhancing enforcement of its rules against pitchers applying foreign substances to baseballs. “People always used rosin and a little bit of spit,” Jones said. “That should be enough to give you enough of a grip to be able to control the baseball. But I think we’re all seeing the ball do some things we’re not used to. When you up the spin rates on both the fastballs and the breaking balls, all it’s going to do is crazy stuff.
MLBallfans.co

MLB getting tough on pitchers using sticky stuff

Highlights of the new phase of enhanced enforcement include:. • To ensure that enforcement of the rules is even and consistent, umpires have been instructed to perform checks. periodically throughout the game of all starting and relief pitchers on both teams, regardless of whether they suspect. a violation of the...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Podcast: MLB Begins Crackdown On Pitchers And Their 'Sticky Stuff'

Major League Baseball's crackdown on pitchers using illegal substances to improve spin rates begins on Monday, when they officially announced its guidance for all 30 clubs as an "enhanced enforcement" of the league's rulebook regarding the practice of doctoring the baseball. To highlight just a few changes, umpires will be...
MLBallfans.co

Teams Will NOT Be Allowed to Replace Players Suspended for Sticky Stuff

For the most part, today’s memo from MLB on the sticky stuff crackdown was what you were expecting by this point, given all the reporting and rumors. But there was one biggy in there that kinda changes a whole lot of the discussion. If you’re suspended for sticky stuff, your...
MLBouresquina.com

MLB cracks down on sticky stuff and more!

This week, MLB is set to finally crackdown on the illegal use of foreign substances (aka sticky stuff). We break down the highly anticipated memo detailing how baseball intends to crack down on foreign substances. Barry Bonds is back! This time he has a show dog who competed in the...
MLBNBC Sports

Rizzo: Rays' Glasnow 'courageous' for statement on sticky stuff

As Major League Baseball announced that it's banning a bunch of sticky substances, from mixing sunscreen with rosin to Spider Tack, any pitcher that gets caught, beginning next Monday, will be ejected from the game and suspended for 10 games. With the regulation of new rules imminent, pitchers across the...
MLBMLB

Notes: Alzolay back in rotation; 'sticky stuff'

CHICAGO -- The last thing the Cubs want is to have starter Adbert Alzolay hit a wall later this season when it comes to his workload. At his current pace and production, the team feels the rookie is on target for a complete campaign as part of Chicago's rotation. "The...
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

How MLB ban on sticky stuff may be a slick development for Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo

MLB means business this time, though how much business has been called into question by many players who weren’t bashful Tuesday on social media. They are dubious about baseball’s plan to crack down on foreign substances being used by pitchers, specifically Spider Tack and the combination of sunscreen and rosin, and if umpires will actually enforce the new rules.
MLBThe Ringer

Eight Lingering Questions About MLB’s Crackdown on Sticky Stuff

Last week, a book came out about Major League Baseball’s recent sign-stealing scandal. Another is due out in August. But that type of cheating is already old news. MLB has a hotter cheating scandal on its hands (and its caps, gloves, and belts): pitchers’ use of foreign substances to enhance their grips, spin, and movement. If the sign-stealing scandal was the new steroids scandal, then foreign substances are the new sign stealing. Of course, neither sign stealing nor pitchers’ use of foreign substances is actually new; both methods of gaining an illicit edge date back to the 19th century. But just as it did in the aftermath of the late-2019 revelations about the “banging scheme” employed by the 2017 Astros, MLB has belatedly decided to do something about a preexisting practice, prompted by press and public scrutiny, technological innovations, and larger changes in the game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: MLB’s new sticky stuff rules could be disaster for LAD

MLB has allowed a culture of spin-rate-increasing goop to become so pervasive that it’s now the game’s most hilarious open secret, and the Dodgers have taken full advantage of living in the Wild West in recent years. After all, there’s long been no shame in trying, and LA’s year-over-year spin...
MLBDeadspin

All this ‘sticky stuff’ talk has gotten out of hand

Tyler Glasnow isn’t wrong that Major League Baseball has done a poor job in executing its crackdown on sticky stuff. Blaming pitchers’ use of foreign substances for all that ails the sport and using it as a distraction from more important issues like sexual harassment, labor exploitation, and publicly shaking down cities for stadium deals… that’s gross enough. That they’re also changing enforcement of the rules in the middle of the season, on short notice, is ludicrous.
MLBallfans.co

Cubs’ David Ross: 1st Day of Sticky Stuff Checks ‘Really Smooth’

Ross: Frist day of sticky stuff checks ‘went really smooth’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay pulled off his hat and glove for two umpires to inspect in front of the Cubs dugout. Seconds later, they were done. “It all went really smooth,” manager David Ross...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Tyler Glasnow injury created all new sticky stuff worry

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Tyler Glasnow #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after walking Max Muncy (not pictured) of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game Five of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
MLB10NEWS

'Sticky stuff' on MLB balls: What substances are illegal?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To cheat or not to cheat?. Actually, it’s not even a question. Ask any pitcher in any league, and -- if they’re being honest -- they’ll tell you it’s rarer to see a guy throwing a “naked” ball, i.e., one without any type of foreign substance on it.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Searching for sticky stuff: MLB umps start checking pitchers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The search is on by major league umpires for sticky stuff that pitchers might use to doctor baseballs. What has long been against the rules but rarely enforced is being …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...