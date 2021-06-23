Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geneva SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GENEVA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hartford, or 9 miles northeast of Geneva, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hartford, Slocomb, Coffee Springs, Black, Chancellor, Hendrix Crossroad, Kellys Crossroads, High Bluff, Highfalls, Dundee and Thurston.alerts.weather.gov