Nashville, TN

Fiona Whelan Prine Appointed to U.S. Arts Council

By Stephen Elliott
Nashville Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s latest round of nominations to various ambassadorships and other prominent positions included a familiar name to Cream readers: Fiona Whelan Prine, the president of Nashville’s Oh Boy Records and the widow of beloved songwriter and performer John Prine. Biden appointed Prine to a seat on the National Council on the Arts, which advises the chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts on arts grants and other programs of the federal arts organization.

