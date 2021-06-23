Fiona Whelan Prine Appointed to U.S. Arts Council
President Joe Biden’s latest round of nominations to various ambassadorships and other prominent positions included a familiar name to Cream readers: Fiona Whelan Prine, the president of Nashville’s Oh Boy Records and the widow of beloved songwriter and performer John Prine. Biden appointed Prine to a seat on the National Council on the Arts, which advises the chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts on arts grants and other programs of the federal arts organization.www.nashvillescene.com