If the science found a way to bottle the lack of self-awareness at CNN, it would cure the Delta variant. CNN entertainers keep throwing up their Ls online thinking it makes them look sympathetic. All it does is remind America how much CNN sucks at life. No one felt bad about the CNN reporter who was told to go fornicate himself. No one believes that Chris Cuomo is all-natural and doesn't pleasure himself while watching videos of himself. And when Jim Acosta is refused an interview by Rep. Mo Brooks because CNN isn't an honest "news" network, Acosta is not the hero he thinks he is.