Apple TV+ Orders ‘Strange Planet’ Adaptation from Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle

For us, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" was the perfect way to welcome back Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty for a fifth season- and the Harmon-voiced Mr. Nimbus had a ton to do with it (you can check out our full review here). Rick's arch-nemesis is also an old friend that knows a lot more about Rick's backstory than Rick comfortable with. Unfortunately for Rick, there's not much he can do because the aquatic Dr. Frank N. Furter also knows about a dozen ways to kick Rick's ass (and control police with his crotch). The fact that Nimbus also comes across as heroic and has no issue helping Jerry and Beth very intimately with their sex lives only earns him bonus points. But one basic question still remained unanswered (especially considering how many times he said it)- where did his name come from? On Tuesday, Harmon took to Instagram to solve that riddle…