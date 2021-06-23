Cancel
Apple TV+ Orders ‘Strange Planet’ Adaptation from Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle

By Adam Lewis
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple TV+ streaming service has announced that the graphic novel Strange Planet will become a full-length series on the platform with creators Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and Nathan Pyle (Strange Planet) joining the creative side, according to Deadline. Pyle is a New York Times bestselling author known for creating this comic book series and its multicolor blob characters. The graphic novel series has become incredibly successful with its Instagram account amassing a total of 6.1 million followers.

