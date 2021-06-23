City of Bellingham Issues Reminder That Consumer Fireworks Are Prohibited Within City Limits
Submitted by the City of Bellingham, written by Bellingham Fire Marshal Ron Richard. Public safety officials want to remind Bellingham residents and visitors that all consumer fireworks are prohibited in the City of Bellingham. This includes fountains, sparklers, smokeballs, and ground-spinning fireworks commonly referred to as “safe and sane” fireworks in addition to rockets, aerial missiles, roman candles and other projectile fireworks.www.whatcomtalk.com