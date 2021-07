Might Jan Matsuzaki turn out to be one the most influential people in determining the shape of this year’s world championship?. Who is he? He’s a senior engineer with the Aston Martin F1 team and has been there many years under its various names. Prior to that he was Bridgestone Motorsport’s chief engineer. He’s an exceptionally knowledgeable tyre guy and very much at the centre of that team’s always sharp understanding of how to extract performance from the rubber.