GreenGeeks Web Hosting: Affordable, Well-Rounded And Eco-Friendly

Pearl Homes recently broke ground on Hunters Point, a luxury home community in Cortez. According to a press release, Pearl Homes is a community-focused homebuilder revolutionizing Net Zero and LEED Platinum homes. The Hunters Point development comprises 86 eco-friendly, single-family homes powered by solar plus sonnen ecoLinx energy storage systems, the release adds. The release notes that Pearl Homes developments invests in environmentally-friendly and self-sustaining properties. Additionally, the company works with various eco-friendly suppliers to offer homebuyers an experience that reduces the total cost of ownership and minimizes each home's carbon footprint. Hunters Point includes the sonnen Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform that will allow Florida Power and Light (FPL) to manage the reserve power generated by the community as needed. "Our adoption of the sonnen ecoLinx makes the Hunters Point homes more energy-efficient," Pearl Homes founder Marshall Gobuty says in the release. "With it, our buyers will be able to automate their home energy management in the most modern way that compliments the unique style and design of the Pearl Home." In addition to the sonnen ecoLinx, each Pearl Home project is designed and built to be self-sustaining and eco-friendly. The homes minimize waste and reduce environmental impact by incorporating WaterSense plumbing and fixtures, while the specified GE's EnergyStar appliances require a minimal amount of power. Homeowners use Google Nest thermostats that manage and monitor their temperature to control their homes' air conditioning and heating for maximum comfort.