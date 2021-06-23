Cancel
GreenGeeks Web Hosting: Affordable, Well-Rounded And Eco-Friendly

By Sarah Li Cain, Adam Hardy
Forbes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. GreenGeeks aims to be more than carbon neutral for its web hosting services—the company claims to be “carbon reducing,” more than offsetting the emissions. This web hosting company also offers plenty of value with a free domain name in the first year, a free SSL certificate, and competitively priced plans. Small businesses will benefit from the fact that GreenGeeks offers features excellent reliability and a decent variety of hosting plans.

