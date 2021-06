The Buffalo Sabres are an organization that has had little to no success over the last decade, and while some of it comes down to bad luck, there is no denying that plenty of it has been self-inflicted. It starts right from the top, as the Pegulas have made some very questionable decisions since purchasing the team over 10 years ago. This includes hiring three first-time NHL general managers in Tim Murray, Jason Botterill, and Kevyn Adams. The first two were clear mistakes, and while it is too early to say the same about Adams, his work at the 2021 trade deadline doesn’t appear to be a great indication of what’s to come.