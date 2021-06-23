Cancel
Cancer

Study Examines Former Cancer Patients' Perspectives of the “Survivor” Label

By Canisius College
Newswise
 8 days ago

Canisius College research team led by Melissa Wanzer, Ed.D, professor of communication studies, uses social identity theory and communication accommodation theory as lenses to examine former cancer patients' perspectives of the "survivor" label, replacement labels for their experience, and use of survivor services. Semi-structured interviews of 43 former...

www.newswise.com
Cancermegadoctornews.com

Nanotechnology offers New Hope for Bowel Cancer Patients

Newswise — Bowel cancer survival rates could be improved if chemotherapy drugs were delivered via tiny nanoparticles to the diseased organs rather than oral treatment. That’s the finding from Indian and Australian scientists who have undertaken the first study, using nanoparticles to target bowel cancer, the third most common cancer in the world and the second most deadliest.
EurekAlert

KIYATEC clinical study data shows test accurately predicts brain cancer patient response

MacDougall Biomedical Communications, Inc. KIYATEC, Inc. announced today the publication of new peer-reviewed data that establishes clinically meaningful prediction of patient-specific responses to standard of care therapy, prior to treatment, in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) and other high-grade glioma (HGG) patients. The results, the interim data analysis of the company's 3D-PREDICT clinical study, were published June 16, 2021 in Neuro-Oncology Advances, an open access clinical journal.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Survivors’ Plasma Helps Blood Cancer Patients Battle COVID-19

Last Updated: June 18, 2021. FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving COVID-19 survivors' blood plasma to blood cancer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 significantly improves their chances of survival, a new study finds. "These results suggest that convalescent plasma may not only help COVID-19 patients with blood cancers whose...
MedicalXpress

Survival examined for early-onset colorectal cancer

(HealthDay)—There appears to be a survival benefit for individuals with early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) compared with diagnosis at later ages, according to a study published online June 16 in JAMA Network Open. En Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., from the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues characterized...
CancerBBC

Leukaemia patient mistook cancer for Covid-19

A leukaemia patient is urging people not to assume their symptoms are coronavirus after he mistook his cancer for long Covid. Rob Hale from Thornbury said he delayed seeking medical help because he believed he was experiencing the after effects of Covid-19. When he did see his GP he was...
Canceronclive.com

Institutional Perspectives in Cancer- Multiple Myeloma: Chaired by Thomas Martin, MD

The live filming of this virtual event in our IPC series is now on-demand. OncLive is proud to present the State of the Science Summits and a new virtual event, Institutional Perspectives in Cancer (IPC). Each summit and webinar will convene for a short meeting designed to educate healthcare professionals on the clinical benefits associated with new science driving new thinking in cancer management. Attendees will not only improve their knowledge of novel treatment approaches, but also leave the event the with confidence and intent to apply state-of-the-art treatment strategies to care for their patients. Each event is dedicated to the latest research in one of the following therapeutic areas: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, GU & Prostate Cancer, Hematology, or Melanoma.
Healthpharmatimes.com

The patient perspective: what’s next for patient advocacy?

The work of patient groups has so often been based on the principle that when we work together, everyone benefits. Two decades of experience working in health charities across a range of disease areas has reinforced my belief that only through commitment, creativity and collaboration can we deliver meaningful change for patients, both in the UK and around the world.
onclive.com

Sarcoma, the “Forgotten Cancer”: Examining What’s Needed to Improve Care

Sarcomas, all together, have an incidence of less than 5/100,000 persons per year, according to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program. Compare that with breast cancer, which impacts 129.1/100,000 women per year, or lung cancer, which has an incidence of 53.1/100,000 persons per year. Sarcomas, all together, have an...
unmc.edu

UNMC study: Organ transplant allocation needs re-examination

Multi-organ transplantation -- simultaneously transplanting a kidney with another organ such as a liver or heart -- has increased substantially over the past two decades. The reason: a changing population of transplant candidates and modifications to organ allocation policies. Multi-organ transplant (MOT) candidates receive organ allocation priority above those who...
Advocacythelcn.com

Noyes Health program offers wigs for cancer patients

Getting a cancer diagnosis is never easy. Between juggling doctor appointments, treatments, and uncertainty about the future, many patients also have to worry about something more cosmetic, but still difficult – losing their hair. Ashley Derrenbacher wanted to help patients struggling with the loss of their hair, so she started...
Daily Corinthian

State program seeks to help cancer survivors

The state health department wants to help cancer survivors live life to the fullest. A new program from the Mississippi State Department of Health will offer cancer survivors free help where they need it the most. In a partnership with Pack Health, the department is launching the Comprehensive Cancer Control Program. The program will encourage and assist cancer survivors through phone calls, texts and emails.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Patients With Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses treatment options and potential adverse effects for differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: Do all patients require immediate treatment for a DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer]? The answer is becoming no more and more commonly. We’re learning that less is more in the good actors in terms of DTCs. If a diagnosis is made but the nodule is small, 1.5 cm or smaller, on FNA [fine needle aspiration] it’s a typical papillary thyroid carcinoma, and there are no suspicious lymph nodes or other high-risk features in terms of what’s being seen by imaging. Many patients can be safely followed and undergo treatment only if there is growth of that small thyroid nodule. If there is growth, then there probably is an indication for treatment, which would typically first involve surgery. There are downsides to doing surgery and risks involved. The risks are uncommon, but you can see hypoparathyroidism and vocal cord paralysis as risks to thyroid surgery. In a patient who has a small nodule that’s not growing, they may be able to be safely observed over time.
Cancersouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Helping Cancer Patients Manage Stress

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Wendy Balliet about helping cancer patients find healthy ways to manage stress. Dr. Balliet is a psychologist who works with cancer patients and survivors through the Division of Bio-behavioral Medicine and Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC.
Colorado StateGazette

A boon to Colorado’s cancer patients

A ground-breaking development in the war on cancer will bring early detection of dozens of deadly cancers through a simple blood test. As a survivor of multiple cancers, I’m spreading the word that multi-cancer early detection could be the biggest step forward in decades for cancer patients here in Colorado and across the country.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Young Cancer Survivors Vulnerable to COVID, But Often Shun Vaccine

Last Updated: June 30, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Despite being particularly susceptible to severe COVID-19, many U.S. teen and young adult cancer survivors are wary of vaccination, a new study finds. Cancer survivors often have weakened immune systems and are more likely to develop severe respiratory...
Cancerthedallasnews.net

94% of patients with cancer respond well to COVID vaccines

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): According to a new study, nearly all patients with cancer developed a good immune response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines three to four weeks after receiving their second dose. However, the fact that a small group of the patients exhibited no response raised questions about...
Sacramento, CApcrm.org

Cancer Survivors Pay It Forward With Food for Life Instruction

When a first radiation treatment for thyroid cancer left Linda Middlesworth of Sacramento, Calif., feeling extremely nauseous, she vowed not to have another. Nor did she want to have her thyroid removed, as her physician recommended if she refused additional radiation treatments. When a new friend suggested that she could improve her health if she read Dr. John McDougall’s book and followed The McDougall Program: 12 Days to Dynamic Health, “I didn’t believe it for a minute,” Middlesworth says. “But I did buy the book that same day and read it cover to cover. And then I read it again. I nearly cried reading it because he describes people like me who had cancer or diabetes but were able to improve their health by following the diet.”
EurekAlert

Mayo Clinic study suggests patients with lung cancer be screened for MET oncogene

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Research by investigators at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center suggests that physicians should screen patients with lung cancer for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a treatment strategy. Their findings are published Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. "In our research we found several lung...