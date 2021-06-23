FTX Becomes Major League Baseball’s Official Crypto Exchange Partner
The MLB is swinging for the fences with crypto exchange FTX. Baseball’s biggest league has become the first of the ‘big 4’ major sports leagues in the U.S. to formalize a partnership with an exchange. The news comes just days after the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) became the first pro sports league in North America to adopt bitcoin as a method of payment for player salaries as part of a partnership with Canadian exchange Bitbuy.bitcoinist.com