WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A southeast Wichita family said they are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Kaleb Engram after the teen was shot dead Wednesday morning. The Wichita Police Department said it responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. outside an apartment near Harry and Oliver. The victim's family said the shooting happened in the family's driveway and that he was in the passenger seat at the time of the incident.