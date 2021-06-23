Cancel
I’m Putting My Billion In Bitcoin, Billionaire Ricardo Salinas

By Best Owie
bitcoinist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Ricardo Salinas talked with the director of Blockchain Land about his investment in Bitcoin. Salinas has said that he has 10 percent of his assets in bitcoin. Salinas is a staunch believer in bitcoin. One of the high-profile advocates of the coin with the bitcoin hashtag on his Twitter profile.

