I’m Putting My Billion In Bitcoin, Billionaire Ricardo Salinas

Bitcoin surpassed $ 18,000 on Tuesday night, hitting its highest value since December 2017. At the start of 2017, bitcoin was priced at $ 1,000. A few months later and more precisely in May 2017, the value of this currency rose to 2000 dollars. During the month of August 2017, the $ 4,000 mark was crossed and in October 2017, the cryptocurrency reached $ 5,000 and then $ 6,000. Although the growth index of bitcoin relative to its original value was already high, it was far from suspecting that the coming months were going to be even more interesting for this currency. In November 2017, the value of the crypto currency climbed again to $ 8,000 per unit and then $ 10,000. In mid-December 2017, the price of bitcoin broke all records reaching the value of $ 20,000.